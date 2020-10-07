The grand jury of Tyler (Texas), a county of about 20,000 inhabitants 150 kilometers east of Dallas, has opened a judicial proceeding for “spreading lewd material”, after accepting the prosecutor’s request, against the platform of streaming Netflix for the movie Pretty, by Maïmouna Doucouré, originally titled as Mignonnes and in English speaking countries like Cuties. A spokeswoman for the platform has stated that “this accusation is unfounded” and that the film is “a social chronicle against the sexualization of girls.”

A local law prohibits the “lewd display of genitalia or pubic areas of naked, partially clothed or clothed children”, as long as the material in question shows “a lewd interest in sex” and does not have a genuine literary, artistic, political value or scientist. And this is the basis of the indictment, filed on September 23, which holds Netflix CEOs Ted Sarandos and Reed Hastings responsible for the distribution of the work.

The case will be led by prosecutor Lucas Babin, son of Republican congressman Brian Babin, who presented a letter to the United States attorney general along with some thirty legislators calling Pretty of “child pornography” and requested that its distribution in the United States cease. Texas Senator Ted Cruz has also joined the request. Curiously, Babin is a former model and actor: played the musician Spider in School of Rock (2003), and among his television roles stands out that of Rocky in The Young and The Restless.

Netflix’s “Cuties” clearly meets the US legal definition of child pornography. It’s disturbing to see a mainstream media company promoting the sexualization of children – it shouldn’t be allowed. I’m requesting AG Barr bring charges against @Netflix for distributing this film. pic.twitter.com/DQW1Kc2Jxu – Brian Babin (@RepBrianBabin) September 18, 2020

The film tells the story of Amy, an 11-year-old immigrant from Senegal who lives with her family in the suburbs of Paris. Caught between the traditionalism of her family life and exclusion from French society, she joins a dance group that mimics steps and movements of much older girls they see on social media in an attempt to gain acceptance.

Mignonnes premiered in January at the Sundance festival, where Doucuré won the award for best director in the World Cinema section, and later competed in the Generation Kplus section of the Berlinale, a section focused on childhood portraits at a festival German, marked by the social. The film had already generated controversy on social networks before its premiere in September on Netflix, with a crowd of users accusing the platform of promoting pedophilia and calling to cancel their subscriptions only after seeing the advertising poster, without being yet to users’ disposition of the film. The French Minister of Culture, Roselyn Bachelot, has defended Pretty and denounced the criticism as “based on a series of images taken out of context” while the director qualifies this misinterpretation as “totally contrary to the purpose of my work”.