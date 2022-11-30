Netflix updated the classification of the TV series and gods movie most viewed in Italy, in this case from 21 to 27 November, with Wednesday immediately gaining first position: the show directed by Tim Burton is enjoying enormous success, it seems.

Wednesday – season 1 Elite – season 6 1899 – season 1 The Crown – season 5 One of Us Is Lying Season 2 Manifest – season 4 Dead to Me – season 3 Manifest – season 1 Warrior Nun – season 2 The Crown – season 1

Inspired by the comic strips of Charles Addams, Wednesday stands as a sort of spin-off in which we meet a teenage version of the girl, who is enrolled by her parents in a school for very special people and there she finds herself investigating a series of crimes.

Really most viewed of Stranger ThingsWednesday nimbly passed the fifth season of The Crown, which drops to fourth position giving way to the sixth season of Elite and the first season of the mysterious 1899, the new series from the creators of Dark.

Slumberland: Into the World of Dreams Noel’s Secret Diary A Quiet Man The Swimmers Lesson plan The Prodigy Christmas at the Palace Christmas at Mistletoe Farm Falling for Christmas Christmas with you

As for the ranking of the most watched films, the bizarre Slumberland: Into the World of Dreams with an unreleased Jason Momoa rises to first position, but the top 10 is literally invaded by Christmas films, as forecast for the period: can you feel the Christmas atmosphere too?