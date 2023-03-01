Netflix has unveiled the new weekly leaderboards for the current period from 20 February to 26 February 2023. Through them we can see what the most viewed TV series and films in Italy. Let’s start with the most watched TV series in Italy on Netflix as of February 26, 2023:

Sea Out – Season 2 Sea Out – Season 1 Outer Banks – Season 3 The law of Lidia Poët – Season 1 Triada – Season 1 Outer Banks – Season 1 You – Season 4 Red Rose – Season 1 Physical 100 to 1 – Season 1 SWAT – Season 5

As you can see, once again we have to repeat that the success of Mare Fuori is undisputed. The second and first seasons have been in the Top 10 on Netflix for 23 and 22 weeks respectively and are occupying the top of the classic: nothing new seems able to move this series. Speaking of news, for this week we only have Outer Bank Season 3 and Trìada Season 1, which however stop in third and fifth place.

Instead, let’s see i most watched films in Italy on Netflix as of February 26, 2023:

A ghost in the house 7 women and a mystery The Strays From me or from you Time to kill I am the abyss Dunes Light Welcome to Casa Esposito Mission Impossible – Fallout

As for movies, the news of the week for Netflix they are A ghost in the house, 7 women and a mystery, The Strays and I am the abyss. Dune is the film that has lasted the longest in the Top 10, followed by Da me or date: they have been in the charts for 4 and 3 weeks respectively, not a little for films.





Finally, we leave you with the previous week’s data for comparison.