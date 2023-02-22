Like every week, Netflix revealed what they are the most viewed TV series and films in Italy. As for the data from 13 to 19 February 2023, we can see that the Top 3 of the series is dominated by Italian products. Let’s see the ranking of the most watched TV series in Italy on Netflix as of February 19, 2023:

Sea Out – Season 1 Sea Out – Season 2 The law of Lidia Poët – Season 1 You – Season 4 SWAT – Season 5 Physical 100 to 1 – Season 1 You – Season 1 Red Rose – Season 1 To All the Boys We’ve Been in Love – Season 1 Wednesday – Season 1

As you can see, it continues overwhelming power of Mare Fuori which in the Top 10 for 21 and 22 weeks, with the first and second seasons, respectively. Next we find The law by Lida Poët, a new addition to the Netflix catalog that immediately beats You Season 4. The other news of the week are Red Rose and All the times we fell in love, which however start from the lower part of the ranking. It also appears that, after 13 weeks, Wednesday is on the verge of dropping out of the Top 10.

Let’s see instead the ranking of most watched movies in Italy on Netflix on February 19, 2023:

From me or from you Welcome to Casa Esposito Light Dunes Love squared: Let’s start over Time to kill The Mask 2 Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone Harry Potter and the halfblood Prince Emoji Turn on the emotions

As for the movies, the obvious success of continues Harry Potterwith the first and sixth film in particular, while among the most recent additions there is Dune, for the third week in the Top 10. News of the week are Welcome to Casa Esposito, Luce, Love squared: Let’s start again, Time to kill and The Mask 2.





