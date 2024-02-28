Netflix has revealed the ranking of TV series and the most watched films in Italy from 19 to 25 February 2024. Let's start with the ranking of the most viewed TV series:

New Scene – Season 1 Avatar: The Legend of Aang – Season 1 One Day – Mini series House of Ninjas – Season 1 Griselda – Mini series Rick and Morty – Season 7 I tell you a secret? – Mini series Entrevias – Season 3 Hacks – Season 1 One deception too many – Mini series

The series that has been in the Top 10 for the longest time on Netflix is ​​One Deception (eight weeks), followed by Griselda (5 weeks). However, in this ranking there are many new features, namely New Scene, Avatar The legend of Aang, Shall I tell you a secret?, Entrevias and Hacks.