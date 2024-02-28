Netflix has revealed the ranking of TV series and the most watched films in Italy from 19 to 25 February 2024. Let's start with the ranking of the most viewed TV series:
- New Scene – Season 1
- Avatar: The Legend of Aang – Season 1
- One Day – Mini series
- House of Ninjas – Season 1
- Griselda – Mini series
- Rick and Morty – Season 7
- I tell you a secret? – Mini series
- Entrevias – Season 3
- Hacks – Season 1
- One deception too many – Mini series
The series that has been in the Top 10 for the longest time on Netflix is One Deception (eight weeks), followed by Griselda (5 weeks). However, in this ranking there are many new features, namely New Scene, Avatar The legend of Aang, Shall I tell you a secret?, Entrevias and Hacks.
The most watched films on Netflix
Here she is Top 10 of the most watched films on Netflix from 19 to 25 February 2024:
- Abyss
- From my window 3: Looking at you
- Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore's Secrets
- My fault
- Einstein and the Bomb
- Players
- Despicable Me
- Ash
- The devil wears Prada
- Minions
This week there are few entries in the ranking of the most watched films on Netflix, which is rare. The new releases are in fact only From My Window 3: Looking at You, Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore's Secret and Mea Culpa. The rest of the Top 10 has been present for two or three weeks: films rarely last longer than that.
