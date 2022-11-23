There classification of the TV series and gods movie most viewed on Netflix in Italy it is updated with the surveys from 14 to 20 November 2022, which see the fifth season of The Crown debut in first position: a result that is anything but unexpected, considering the extraordinary quality of the show and the recent death of Queen Elizabeth.

The Crown – season 5 Elite – season 6 1899 – season 1 Manifest – season 4 One of Us Is Lying Season 2 Manifest – season 1 The Crown – season 1 Inside Man – season 1 Warrior Nun – season 1

A few days after the news that Disney has beaten Netflix in number of subscribers, the streaming platform therefore reacts by bringing in its catalog lots of news and lots of qualityin an effort to attract new users and get someone to come back.

An approach that is perceived less in the ranking of the most watched filmsalready monopolized by the inevitable Christmas-themed productions which, however, number and contribute to the creation of fundamental atmospheres in this period on the consumption front.

Falling for Christmas Slumberland: Into the World of Dreams The Prodigy Enola Holmes 2 Christmas with you Stray Bullet 2 Man of Tai Chi The First Christmas Medieval All Quiet on the Western Front

Among the most successful films we point out Slumberland: Nel Mondo dei Sogni, the new adventure with Jason Momoa in a different role than usual, and the fascinating The Prodigy with Florence Pugh.