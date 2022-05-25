There classification compiled by Netflix as regards the TV series ei movie most viewed in Italy is updated to 22 May 2022 and sees the Defense Lawyer on the one hand, and Cheerleader forever on the other.

Netflix, the most viewed TV series in Italy from 16 to 22 May 2022

Defense Lawyer – season 1 Blindspot – season 1 Welcome to Eden – season 1 The Vampire Diaries – season 2 What happened to Sara? – season 3 The Vampire Diaries – season 1 Diaries – season 1 The Vampire Diaries – season 3 Summertime – season 3 The Vampire Diaries – season 4

Based on the novel from Michael Connelly’s novel of the same name, the television series Defense attorney arrives at the age of eleven from the film with Matthew McConaughey And Marisa Tomeithanks to an adaptation that aims to enhance the original work and the details inevitably removed for the film.

“Mickey Haller takes over the law firm of a murdered former colleague and finds himself in a major murder trial,” reads the synopsis of the show. “While taking life’s most important case straight from the back seat of his Lincoln, Mickey realizes the stakes may be greater than he imagined.”

Netflix, the most viewed films in Italy from 16 to 22 May 2022

Cheerleader Forever The Perfect Match Tuscany The Ideal Family Jarhead 3: Under Siege The Great Leap Two Very Special Agents 2 F * ck Love Too Happy Death Day 2U Jackass 4.5

Eventually Zack Snyder’s Justice League (review) dropped out of the top 10 after several weeks, giving way to a series of generally anonymous productions.