Like every week, Netflix has revealed the rankings of the most watched films and TV series in Italy. For the week of March 6-12, 2023, the most watched TV series are:

Sea Out – Season 2 Sea Out – Season 1 You – Season 4 Sex/Life – Season 2 Violets like the sea – Season 1 Stuck – Season 2 Outer Banks – Season 3 Entrevias – Season 2 Flight MH370: The plane that vanished – Miniseries The Glory – Season 1

As has been the case for a long time, we also find ourselves in first position this week Sea Out, clearly the most interesting product for the Italian public. Seasons two and one, respectively, have been in the Top 10 on Netflix for 25 and 24 weeks or in other words six months (not in a row, they’ve been in and out of the chart over months). Following we find important successes but clearly not able to compete with the Rai series, such as You and Outer Bank, in the rankings for four and three weeks. The rest of the Top 10 has been holding for two weeks, with Flight MH370: The Plane That Vanished and The Glory being the only new entries of the week.

The most viewed TV series in Italy on Netflix from 6 to 12 March 2023

Instead, let’s move on to ranking of the most watched films in Italy on Netflix from 6 to 12 March 2023:

Luther: The Fallen Sun An island for change The future in a kiss Ten days between good and evil A ghost in the house The Conjuring: By order of the devil We’re together tonight Ottoman lieutenant Black Hawk Down – Black Hawk Down I you we, Lucio

In this case, the film that has lasted the longest in the Top 10 is A Ghost in the House, which has been in the charts on Netflix for three weeks. The most important novelty of the week is Luther The Fallen Sunwhich after years closes the story of the English detective (the previous ones were series of variable length).





The most viewed films in Italy on Netflix from 6 to 12 March 2023

Finally, we leave you with the data at the end of February for comparison.