Like every week, Netflix revealed what they are most viewed TV series and films in Italy. The ranking that goes from 30 January as of February 5, 2023 shows us that a great Italian success is still first after months. Let’s start from the Top 10 of the most watched Italian TV series:

Sea Out – Season 1 The Snow Maiden – Limited Series Sea Out – Season 2 SWAT – Season 5 Ginny and Georgia – Season 2 Lockwood & Co. – Season 1 Wednesday – Season 1 Physical 100 to 1 – Season 1 Ginny & Giorgia – Season 1 The Queen of the South – Season 3

Among the news of the week we find SWAT, Lockwood & Co. and Physical from 100 to 1, but many other successes continue. Ginny and Georgia, with both seasons, are fifth time in the standings. Even Wednesday continues its success with the 11th week of stay in the Top 10. The real winner, however, is Sea Out which boasts 19 weeks of presence in the charts with the first season and 20 weeks with the second. The success of the Italian series is undisputed.

Let’s see now instead movie ranking most viewed in Italy until 5 February 2023:

You People Viking Wolf The promise infested Dunes Narvik #Write me again Aquaman Pamela, a love story True Spirit

As for the Top 10 movies, only You People, Narvik and Aquaman they come back from the previous week. The rest of the ranking is made up of news, for Netflix that is.





