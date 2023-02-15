Like every week, Netflix has unveiled the ranking of the most watched films and TV series in Italy. As for the seven days that go from 6 to 12 February 2023, to dominate the Top 10 is first of all Mare Fuori, an Italian success. So let’s see the most watched TV series:

Sea Out – Season 1 Sea Out – Season 2 SWAT – Season 5 Physical 100 to 1 – Season 1 Ginny & Georgia – Season 2 The Snow Maiden – Limited Series Wednesday – Season 1 You – Season 1 SWAT – Season 1

As you can see, Sea Out maintains the top positions and not even You Season 4 is able to undermine the Italian success, which has been in the Top 10 on Netflix for 20 weeks (first season) and 21 weeks (second season). The second big success for the Boot is Wednesday which is in the standings for the 12th week in a row. Also excellent Ginny & Georgia Season 2 which has been in the charts for 6 weeks. Then we find You Season 1 which, with the arrival of the new season, has returned to the center of attention.

Instead, let’s move on to ranking of the most watched films in Italy on Netflix as of February 12, 2023:

Dunes From me or from you Viking wolf True Spirit The Thief of Days infested You People The color of crime Emoji Turn on the emotions The revolt of the Exes

As for i movie, there are some comebacks in the weekly Netflix chart. You People has been around for three weeks, a rarity for the cinema side of the streaming platform. Dune, Viking Wolf, True Spirit and Infiesto also did well, being in the Top 10 for the second week. The rest of the ranking is made up of novelties.





