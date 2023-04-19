Like every week, Netflix offers us the rankings of the most watched TV series and films on the platform. Precisely, we can see which are the most watched shows in Italy in the seven days included between 10 April and 16 April 2023. Overall there are various novelties and Mare Fuori is starting to decline. Let’s see first of all the Top 10 of the most watched TV series in Italy as of April 16, 2023:

The Night Agent – Season 1 The Rookie – Season 1 Obsession – Miniseries The Rookie – Season 2 Sea Out – Season 2 Sea Out – Season 1 The Clash – Season 1 The Rookie – Season 3 Transatlantic – Miniseries Designated Survivor – Season 1

In the first position we also find The Night Agent, which has been in the Top 10 for four weeks, proving to be a new success for Netflix on the Italian market. The Rookie continues to be seen: the first season has been in the charts for three weeks, the second season for two weeks and the third has now reached the Top 10. Mare Fuori drops, as mentioned, even if it still remains in the middle of the charts: they are 30 weeks that is in the Top 10. The remainder of the chart is made up of series making it to the Top 10 for the first time.

Let’s see instead Top 10 most viewed movies on Netflix in Italy as of April 16, 2023:

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die The best days Chupa Murder Mystery 2 A night as a doctor Hunger Murder Mystery John Wick Chapter 2 It was time Fenomenas Investigations Occult

There are however less news regarding the ranking of movie, with only four films entering the Top 10 for the first time, namely The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die, Sleepless Night, The Hunger and Fenomenas Indagini Occulte. The most successful films are Era Ora (four weeks) and the two Murder Mysteries (both three weeks). We also note that three out of ten films are Italian.





