Netflix indicated what are the rankings of the most watched TV series and films in Italyprecisely for the period between 8 and 14 May 2023. Let’s see immediately what is the Top 10 of the most watched TV series on Netflix in Italy as of May 14, 2023:

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The Summer We Learned to Fly – Season 2

Bridgerton – Season 1

The Tailor – Season 1

Bridgerton – Season 2

Queen Cleopatra – Season 1

Sweet Tooth – Season 2

Welcome to Eden – Season 2

Throb – Season 2

The Rookie – Season 2

As you can see, the success of Queen Charlotte. This Bridgerton spin-off series probably also caused the first two seasons of the main series to return to Top. For the rest, the success of series such as The Summer We Learned to Fly and The Rookie continued (six weeks in the charts), as well as Welcome to Eden and Palpito (four weeks in the charts).

Let’s see instead Top 10 most viewed films in Italy on Netflix as of May 14, 2023:

The Mother

The Suicide Squad Dubbed Version

I drop everything and open a chiringuito

AKA

Midway

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe

Jumanji The Next Level

Boston Manhunt

No Escape: Coup

Monster Hunters

As for the movie side of Netflix, what’s new this week is The Mother, I’m dropping everything and opening a beach bar and Royalteen: Princess Margrethe, for the first time in the Top 10. AKA and Jumanji have been resisting for three weeks, which is not a given for films. The rest of the ranking is instead present only for the second week.





Finally, we remind you that the One Piece Netflix series is almost ready for release.