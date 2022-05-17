Netflix has published the new one classification officer with i movie and the TV series most viewed in Italy from 9 to 15 May 2022. It is worth noting that the titles change from week to week but Zack Snyder’s Justice League is still in the top 10.

Netflix, the most viewed films in Italy from 9 to 15 May 2022

Two Very Special Agents 2 Cheerleader Forever The Ideal Family I Walk Around You 365 Days: Now Kiss Me Zack Snyder’s Justice League Two Very Special Agents Samson Father’s Day Kindergarten

In the review of Zack Snyder’s Justice League we talked about how the reinterpretation of the DC film works much better than the version that hit theaters.

It is probably these aspects that have contributed to keeping the film in the rankings for a month, while as mentioned the rest of the top 10 has changed from week to week, alternating fairly generic productions.

Netflix, the most viewed TV series in Italy from 9 to 15 May 2022