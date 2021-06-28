From July 2, the second season of the TV series Mortale, the fifth original French production, will be available on Netflix. Between voodoo rites and mysterious crimes, three boys try to discover the truth. Let’s see together the release date, the plot and the cast.

There second season of Mortal will come out on Netflix the July 1, 2021, almost three years after the release of the first season. The TV series is the fifth French Netflix original production, created by Frédéric Garcia and directed by Édouard Salier is Simon Astier.

In the second season we will return to the high school of Roches Noires, one of the districts of Le Havre, and the scenes will likely take place on the outskirts of Paris.

Mortal: the plot

The series tells the story of two boys named Sofiane is Victor who have made a deal with Obè, a supernatural being, to discover the truth behind the death of Reda, Sofiane’s brother.

As a result of the pact, the boys receive gods powers: Sofiane has that of telekinesis, while Victor can read people’s minds. For the powers to work it is necessary that the two never separate.

To help the two there is Sofia, whose grandmother practices voodoo rites, and tries to help them get rid of Obè’s deception and drive him out of the mortal world.

Mortal: actors and characters

Carl Malapa interprets Sofiane, a boy whose brother has disappeared and is mistreated by his family. Nemo Schiffman plays the role of Victor, friend of Sofiane who in the past attempted suicide and will accompany her in this supernatural experience.

Manon Bresch plays the role of He knows, aspiring artist who will follow the duo throughout the series. Anaïs Thomas plays the school psychologist named Audrey, while Firmine Richard interprets Elizabeth, Luisa’s grandmother who practices voodoo rites.

Corentin Fila plays the role of the supernatural divinity Obè, while Léa Léviant interprets Melanie, a close friend of Sofiane. Reda is the missing brother of Sofiane and is played by Sami Outalbali.

Assa Sylla she plays the role of Luisa’s best friend named Nora is Marvin Dubart plays the role of Bastien, Luisa’s ex boyfriend whose feelings are not returned.