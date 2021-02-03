These are very rare times for the audiovisual industry. The coronavirus pandemic has left a battered ecosystem for movie theaters, which are trying to survive with very short film releases, while the vast majority of studios delay large productions time and time again. It was clear that in such a context, video on demand services were not going to miss the opportunity to add subscribers – Netflix already exceeds 200 million users; HBO, 140, and Disney + has been made in just six months with almost 87-, but this year could also be the one that opens the awards to the films produced by these platforms. In other words, maybe Netflix will already get the recognition it craves since it began to finance the works of filmmakers like Alfonso Cuarón or Martin Scorsese, a statuette that gives prestige to a catalog so vast and eclectic as, with exceptions, stupid. The first step was taken yesterday. The platform has managed to place several of its productions in the race for the 78 Golden Globes, the awards given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Reed Hastings’ company has obtained two of the five possible nominations in the case of the Golden Globe for the best dramatic film -the awards distinguish drama from comedy or musical-, with ‘Mank’ Y ‘The Chicago 7 trial’, and three of the five in the section for best drama series, with ‘Ratched’, ‘The Crown’ and ‘Ozark’. In total it accumulates 22 nominations, compared to the 17 that the last edition got. The actresses Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson, settled comfortably from their homes, have been in charge of announcing all the nominations for these awards, which will be delivered on February 28.

Without a doubt the most predictable case in the cinematographic section was that of ‘Mank’, the film directed by David Fincher and starring Gary oldman, both also nominated for the same film, he smelled like Oscar since his argument was revealed, much to the taste of Hollywood academics: a biopic about Herman Mankiewicz, screenwriter of ‘Citizen Kane’, in which the filming process is reviewed from Orson Welles masterpiece. Developed around a script written by Jack Fincher, the director’s father, before he died, it is a candidate for three more statuettes: best script, best supporting actress (Amanda seyfried) and best soundtrack (Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross). With five nominations part ‘The trial of the seven of Chicago’. In addition to the best film, the film is nominated for best director (Aaron Sorkin), Best Supporting Actor (Sacha Baron Cohen), best script and best original song.

They compete with the two Netflix tapes, three studio tapes as they are ‘The father’ (Sony), ‘Nomadland’ (Disney) and ‘A promising young woman’ (Universal), all of them with four nominations, among which stand out the nominations for best direction and best dramatic actress for Chloé zhao Y Frances McDormand, for ‘Nomadland’, and for Emerald Fennel Y Carey Mulligan for ‘A promising young woman’. Anthony HopkinsFor his part, he has been nominated for best drama for playing the role of ‘The father’, an eighty-year-old man whose mind is beginning to fail.

In addition to Hopkins and Oldman, they are nominated for Best Dramatic Actor Riz Ahmed for his role as a drummer who suddenly loses his hearing in ‘The Sound of Metal’, Chadwick boseman for ‘The mother of blues’ and Tahar rahim by ‘The Mauritanian’. Along with McDormand and Mulligan, they have been nominated for Best Dramatic Actress Andra Day for ‘The United States against Billie Holiday’, Vanessa Kirby for ‘Fragments of a woman’ and Viola Davis for ‘The mother of the blues’.

In the case of the best comedy or musical they are candidates ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’, ‘Hamilton’, ‘Palm Springs’, ‘Music’ and ‘The Prom’. And watch out for Sacha Baron Cohen because, in addition to being best supporting actor for ‘The Chicago 7 Trial’, he is also nominated for best comedy actor for the fantastic sequel to ‘Borat’. Also striking is the case of ‘Hamilton’, which is still a filmed musical. Its protagonist, Lin-Manuel Miranda, has also been nominated for best actor.

This year, however, there are no Spanish nominees. In section best foreign film they opt for the statuette ‘Drunk (Another Round)’, by Thomas Vinterberg; ‘La llorona’, by Jairo Bustamante; ‘Life ahead’, by Edoardo Ponti; ‘Minari’, by Lee Isaac Chung, and ‘Entre nosotras’, by Filippo Meneghetti.

Television



In regards to the best drama series, they will be ‘Lovecraft Country’ (HBO) and the successful ‘The Mandalorian’ (Disney +) those that compete with the three Netflix fictions already mentioned. More distributed in terms of platforms is the section dedicated to the best comedy series. ‘Emily in Paris’ (Netflix), ‘The Flight Attendant’ (HBO), ‘The Great’ (Hulu), ‘Schitt’s Creek’ (CBC) and ‘Ted Lasso’ (Apple TV +) are the candidates to win the statuette; while ‘Normal People’, ‘Small Ax’, ‘The Undoing’, ‘Lady’s Gambit’ and ‘Unorthodox’, these last two also from Netflix, are candidates for the best miniseries.

In the section for best actor in a drama series they compete Josh O’Connor, for ‘The Crown’; Jason bateman, by ‘Ozark’; Al Pacino, by ‘Hunters’; Matthew rhys, by ‘Perry Mason’, and Bob odenkirk, for ‘Better Call Saul’. While in the section for best actress in a dramatic series they dispute the statuette Olivia colman, for ‘The Crown’ -does twice as Sacha Baron Cohen-; Jodie Comer, for ‘Killing Eve’; Emma corrin, for ‘The Crown’; Laura linney, by ‘Ozark’ and Sarah paulson, by ‘Ratched’.