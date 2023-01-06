The dark daughter of the crazy Adams is the protagonist of the popular series produced by Netflix which was released on November 23, 2022, and has since managed to break record after record. Because of this, it is not a surprise that the second season of merlin is confirmed.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the showrunners of the series commented that after the success of merlin, definitely the second season is confirmed. They also clarified that they will be very careful with the details, because now there are high expectations about it – it is worth mentioning that it is a worldwide success – its content will have to be sufficiently satisfactory.

“We are very excited to continue Merlina’s winding journey into season two. We want to dive into another season to explore the weird and scary world of Nevermore. We just have to make sure that Merlina hasn’t emptied the pool before.”

They commented in an exclusive interview with Tudum —the new Netflix website—.

merlin it’s a success: the series, the makeup and dance of the protagonist, and even the music made the population around the world feel connected to the series, this caused a consumption of any type of content from it.

The second season of merlin will have a lot of expectation after the furor of his first installment which, it should be noted, has not yet revealed details about the launch.

Source: Netflix

The records of merlin

It garnered 1 billion hours viewed in the first three weeks of its release. reached to Stranger Things 4 and The Squid Game in this premature event.

—referring to deliveries in English. Speaking of accumulated weekly hours, It is one of the most watched series in English.. The first week had 341.23 million, and the second 411.29 million hours viewed.

We will see if its second season of merlin manages to break the marks that the first has imposed.

