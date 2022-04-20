May 2022 approaches and with it the new TV series and new Netflix movies. Let’s see the list of those confirmed so far.

Let’s start with the movie coming to Netflix in May 2022:

I Giro Intorno – May 6, 2022

Samson – May 6, 2022

Our Father – May 11, 2022

The photographer and the postman: the murder of Jose Luis Cabezas – May 19, 2022

The perfect match – 19 May 2022

Stranger Things 4

Instead, let’s see now the TV series coming to Netflix in May 2022:

El Marginal Season 5 – May 4, 2022

Summertime Season 3 – May 4, 2022

The pentavirate – May 5, 2022

Clark – May 5, 2022

The sound of magic – May 6, 2022

42 days in the dark – May 11, 2022

Defense attorney – May 13, 2022

Bling Empire Season 2 – May 13, 2022

Vampire in the garden – May 16, 2022

The Future Diary Season 2 – May 17, 2022

Ghost in the shell: SAC_2045 Season 2 – May 23, 2022

Feed Phil Season 5 – May 25, 2022

Stranger Things 4 – May 27, 2022

Among the many names of this month, Stranger Things stands out (here the new trailer), now in its fourth season. There are also some animation products, like Vampire in the garden, which tells of the encounter between a human girl and the queen of vampires, in a world where the latter have almost defeated humanity. Then there will also be the second season of Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045, within which the Section of public safety n. 9 is grappling with a new danger that threatens humanity.

Tell us, which of these Netflix titles are you most interested in?