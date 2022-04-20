May 2022 approaches and with it the new TV series and new Netflix movies. Let’s see the list of those confirmed so far.
Let’s start with the movie coming to Netflix in May 2022:
- I Giro Intorno – May 6, 2022
- Samson – May 6, 2022
- Our Father – May 11, 2022
- The photographer and the postman: the murder of Jose Luis Cabezas – May 19, 2022
- The perfect match – 19 May 2022
Instead, let’s see now the TV series coming to Netflix in May 2022:
- El Marginal Season 5 – May 4, 2022
- Summertime Season 3 – May 4, 2022
- The pentavirate – May 5, 2022
- Clark – May 5, 2022
- The sound of magic – May 6, 2022
- 42 days in the dark – May 11, 2022
- Defense attorney – May 13, 2022
- Bling Empire Season 2 – May 13, 2022
- Vampire in the garden – May 16, 2022
- The Future Diary Season 2 – May 17, 2022
- Ghost in the shell: SAC_2045 Season 2 – May 23, 2022
- Feed Phil Season 5 – May 25, 2022
- Stranger Things 4 – May 27, 2022
Among the many names of this month, Stranger Things stands out (here the new trailer), now in its fourth season. There are also some animation products, like Vampire in the garden, which tells of the encounter between a human girl and the queen of vampires, in a world where the latter have almost defeated humanity. Then there will also be the second season of Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045, within which the Section of public safety n. 9 is grappling with a new danger that threatens humanity.
Tell us, which of these Netflix titles are you most interested in?
