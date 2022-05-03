Netflix made available a new game for its mobile catalog in this early May 2022: it is about Relic Hunters Rebels, a shooter RPG with looter mechanics. The game is created by Rogue Snail, a Brazilian development team. As always, the game is available at no additional cost.

Relic Hunters Rebels (no connection with the Tia Carrere series) features four characters: Jimmy, Ace, Pinkyy and Raff. It is based on obtaining weapons, each of which offers unique abilities. The characters will have to face ducks and space turtles, to defeat the Ducan Empire. You can see a trailer below, shared via Twitter.

The Rogue Snail CEOMark Venturelli, said: “In addition to being huge Netflix fans, we were thrilled to be one of Netflix Games’ first pioneering developers and to be part of this story from the very beginning.”

Like the others Netflix games, there are no microtransactions and no advertisements: this allows the team to “focus on making the game fun without worrying about how to pay our bills”. The game is also designed to be able to work without problems even on older smartphones, in order to reach as wide a user as possible.

The team also explained that one of the Netflix game’s characters, Baru, is non-binary: Developers hope this will help players feel “accepted for who they are”.

