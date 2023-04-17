It seems that Netflix little by little it wants to join the trends of streaming platforms, we have seen this with the now weekly premieres of expected series and also live content. This same thing has led us to an event that did not go well for them at all, which has caused the anger of the most excited fans for what promised to be quite an event.

The problem in question was a live meeting that was going to take place about the protagonists of Love is Blind 4same as expected for last night in America and the early morning Europe. However, it was delayed by minutes that led to hours, until the broadcast was finally canceled with an apology that Netflix gave in the middle

Here is the message they gave Twitter:

To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and… —Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

To all of you who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up your Sunday afternoon… We are so sorry that Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as planned. We are filming it now and will have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thanks and sorry.

Shortly after, a date was set for the long-awaited program, confirming that it will premiere at 12 p.m. Pacific and 1pm from central Mexico of today:

Love Is Blind: The Reunion will be available globally at 12pm PT on April 17. Promise. pic.twitter.com/vHKxyOiSgq —Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

Despite the fact that they fixed the problem in some way, the jokes did not wait and one was directed by the extinct blockbustersplacing the image of many sponge Bob that get out of control.

editor’s note: Maybe for now making live recordings is not your thing, more because of the issue of making the transmission globally, since there are many countries that are pending the show.