Arsenio Lupine, the protagonist of Maurice Leblanc’s novels, returned to the screens with a modern version for Netflix on January 8. In a few hours, the new French comedy by George Kay and François Uzan has captured the attention of users on the platform.

On this occasion, the series decided to reinvent the character, being played by Omar sy. The decision did not leave Lupine fans indifferent, but then they were surprised that the protagonist is not based on the famous thief or some real character.

Although the series is titled Lupine, the hero of the story is not the character or the modern version of it. Netflix’s new bet has Assane diop as the main figure, a common man who decides to follow in the footsteps of the seasoned thief.

Diop imitates the steps of the character, the hero of his childhood, in seeking revenge for the death of his father. As we can see, he committed suicide 25 years ago after being accused of stealing a jewel from Queen Marie Antoinette.

In this way, it is clear that Diop was inspired by the fictional hero, but the writers did not rely on some real person for the creation of the protagonist. Now, fans will be able to close that doubt that they harbored before the premiere.

The series will consist of 10 chapters divided into two parts. The first is already available on Netflix and we can see familiar faces in the cast: Vincent Londez, Ludivine Sagnier, Clotilde Hesme, Nicole Garcia, Hervé Pierre, Xavier Lemaître and Soufiane Guerrab, among others.