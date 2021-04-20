One of the great successes for Netflix in 2019 was its extravagant animated series Love Death + Robots, in which through 18 episodes he achieved attention. No less was expected knowing that the creative minds behind the project were David Fincher (director of Seven, The Social Network, Gone Girl) and Tim miller (director of Deadpool).

Today, after two years of absence he has released a new trailer, confirming not only a new episode card, but also a third season to 2022.

Love Death + Robots Vol. 2

The anthology, which has called itself Love Death + Robots Vol. 2, will arrive on Netflix on May 14 with new episodes that, according to what is appreciated, will maintain its artistic stamp that mixes different types of animation with stories that vary in the comic, mysterious, terrifying, satirical and futuristic.

It has not yet been confirmed how many chapters it will have or the duration of these. Its first season varied a lot in this aspect, having chapters that ranged from 5 to 18 minutes approximately. However, this does not matter much to the fans, who have received the trailer positively claiming that they are ready for this continuation.

The series is a exclusive content for adults, since it addresses issues regarding drugs and sex in an explicit (and somewhat exploratory) way in most of its chapters. This distinctive is what makes it stand out from the rest Netflix series, which mostly do not reach such restrictive levels.