Prime Video has moved to Netflix as the top subscription streaming platform in the United States, according to an annual ranking compiled by the research firm Parks Associates. The company did not disclose its methodology for isolating the number of subscribers from Prime Videoa metric that has been shrouded in secrecy due to the general reluctance of Amazon to disclose statistics about your business Prime.

Even so, Parks has been a trusted tracker of the streaming space for over a decade. For many years in the 2010s, their rankings seemed consistent, with the former “big three” of Netflix, Prime Video and hulu sharing the first three places, always with Netflix on top.

Today, the rankings are much more fragmented due to the number of new competitors that have entered the scene. The list reflects the total number of subscribers until September 2022, through the OTT Video Market Tracker, an offer of Parks which it describes as “a comprehensive analysis of market trends and profiles of the nearly 100 over-the-top video service providers in the United States and Canada.”

Amazon said last year that it has more than 200 million members of Primeand Prime Video It is among the benefits of the program. Several weeks ago, the company also said that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power had been viewed by more than 100 million subscribers of Prime Worldwide.

CEO Andy Jassy, ​​during an appearance at the New York Times DealBook conference, called out Prime Video “a very important ingredient” to attract subscribers to Primewhich also offers free shipping, discounts at Whole Foods Market and other benefits.

“It has always been something that has driven subscriptions to Prime“, Jassy said of the video offers, “but we are seeing more and more people subscribing to Prime due to video content.” Meanwhile, Netflix has reached a sticking point in the United States, even losing a small number of subscribers in recent quarters.

The company reported 73.4 million subscribers in the United States and Canada as of September 30, 100,000 more than the prior quarter but below 2021 and early this year levels. Lack of subscriber momentum is the main reason the company rushed into the ad business, announcing a cheaper ad-supported subscription plan in the United States and nearly a dozen other countries.

That level was released last month. Globally, of course. Netflix continues to lead the field with just over 223 million subscribers. Disney has been hot on its heels, with Disney+ now at 164.2 million and the company in general reaching 235.7 million in Disney+, hulu and ESPN+.

The rest of the 2022 frame looks relatively similar to the 2021 edition, though Peacock on NBC Universal peaked at number 10 while showtime was out of the picture. With 15 million paying subscribers, Peacock it has seen slower growth than many of its competitors, though it is in line with NBCU’s projections for monthly active users.

Live sports offerings like the World Cup, Premier League soccer and Major League Baseball, as well as WWE and a spate of first-run movies have helped Peacock gradually gain ground.

Meanwhile, showtime is in a state of limbo as its parent, Paramount Global, has merged it with Paramount+ and it has made some shakeup moves in its executive positions, making its future as an autonomous transmission entity uncertain.

Here are Parks’ rankings from 2019 through this year:

Via: Deadline