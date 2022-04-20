In the first quarter of 2022, streaming service Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers, while the company expected a growth of 2.5 million customers. In the same quarter last year, 4 million people subscribed to Netflix. This is apparent from figures released by the streaming service on Tuesday published† It is the company’s first loss of customers since October 2011, when it lost 800,000 subscribers in America by separating its streaming service and DVD delivery service.

A major cause of the decline in subscribers is the withdrawal of Netflix from Russia in early March, which resulted in the cancellation of the subscriptions of 700,000 people. The company also mentions competition from other streaming services such as Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, and the large number of viewers who jointly use a subscription. In addition to the 222 million paying customers, the company estimates that 100 million households do not pay for their own account but share it with others.

For the next quarter, Netflix forecasts a further decline in its subscriber base of 2 million. This is also due to factors such as sluggish economic growth, high inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the company writes. Netflix is ​​exploring the possibility of offering a cheaper version of its services, backed by advertising revenue, CEO Reed Hastings said, commenting on the numbers Tuesday. It would be ‘very logical’ to let the customer choose the balance between subscription costs and interrupting advertising.