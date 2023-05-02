Netflix lost more than 1 million subscribers in Spain after implementing a no-password sharing policy. The data is from Kantar, a company specialized in media analysis.

The drop only happened in the first quarter of 2023, when the service implemented an extra fee of 5.99 euros (R$33.48) if subscribers wanted to access it in more than one household. To have greater control over access, the application asks each registered person to log into the same Wi-Fi network at least once in 31 days.

+Instituto Luisa Mell changes its name and says that the presenter never made a donation; she talks about ‘coup’

The company confirmed the loss of subscribers in countries where it adopted this practice in its balance sheet, published on April 18th. add extra members,” he pointed out.

Also according to the survey, 10% of subscribers said they would like to stop subscribing to the service in the second quarter.

Profit was lower than expected

The company recorded a net profit of US$1.3 billion, below the US$1.6 billion expected by the market, in the balance sheet published on April 18th. The service had expected 2.2 million new subscribers in the quarter, and ended with an increase of 1.75 million.