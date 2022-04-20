This is not a good time to Netflix. After the loss of 200 thousand users during the first quarter of the year was announced yesterday, the company’s shares suffered a strong blow today. Within hours, the value of Netflix lost more than a third of what it cost a couple of months ago.

Along with the loss of subscribers, it has also been pointed out that during this quarter, more than two million people will leave their Netflix account. This has caused the shares of the streaming company to fall 36% to 223.9 dollarsits lowest level since January 2018. If it closes like this, it will be its worst day since October 2004. This was what Kim Forrest, director of investments at Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh, commented:

“Netflix is ​​an example of what happens to growth companies when they lose their growth.”

In that case, this would mean that all the profits and effort that the company achieved during the last two years could be lost. In response, the company blamed inflation, the war in Ukraine and fierce competition for the poor results it has reported.

In related topics, you can learn more about the Netflix losses here. Similarly, the company is considering integrating ads to its platform.

Via: Expansion