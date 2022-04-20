Netflix he said inflation, the war in Ukraine and stiff competition contributed to a loss of subscribers for the first time in more than a decade, while also predicting further losses in the future.

The company said it lost 200,000 subscribers in its first quarter, well below its forecast of adding 2.5 million subscribers. The suspension of service in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine had a negative impact, resulting in the loss of 700,000 users.

This non-increase in customers is making Netflix think about introducing a new cheaper rate plan with the presence of advertising. Netflix offered a grim forecast for the spring quarter, predicting a loss of 2 million subscribers, despite the return of long-awaited series such as Stranger Things, Ozark and the film debut The Gray Man, starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

While the company remains positive about the future of streaming, it has attributed its slowdown to growth to a number of factors, such as the speed at which consumers adopt on-demand services, a growing number of competitors, and a sluggish economy. Account sharing is a long-standing practice, although Netflix is ​​exploring ways to derive income from the 100 million households who watch Netflix through shared accounts, including 30 million in the United States and Canada.

Source: Polygon And BBC