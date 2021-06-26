Home » Tv ” TV series ” Netflix, Legends of Tomorrow: the fifth season arrives

The CW has renewed Legend of Tomorrow for a seventh season, but in the meantime the fifth season of the tv series is coming on Netflix, available from July 1st. Let’s see the plot and the cast together.

Legends of Tomorrow is an American TV series created by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Andrew Kreisberg is Phil Klemmer. The TV series follows the events of a group of characters from DC Comics known as Legends, who try to save their world by going to Earth. The story is set inside theArrowverse.

Pending the seventh season, the fifth season of Legends of Tomorrow will be available on Netflix from July 1, 2021.

Legends of Tomorrow: the plot

The plot of Legends of Tomorrow can be summed up by the quote from Rip Hunter at the beginning of each episode of the first season which reads:

“In 2166 an immortal tyrant named Vandal Savage conquered the world and killed my wife and son. I formed an elite team to find a powerful artifact that has been lost for centuries and ended up in another world to stop it and save mine. My plan is hampered by the institution to which I have sworn allegiance, the Time Masters, the Time Lords. If we are successful, in the following centuries of my world my friends will be remembered not as heroes but as legends “

Legends of Tomorrow: actors and characters

Arthur Darvill interprets Rip Hunter, a former space agent who hides a big secret and forms a team of Legends. Victor Garber plays the role of Martin Stein, whose corresponding counterpart is Firestorm, is Brandon Routh plays the role of Ray Palmer whose power makes it transform into To Tom

Caity Lotz interprets Sara Lance, whose counterpart is White Canary, while Franz Drameh interprets Jefferson Jackson, which is the second half of Firestorm.

The other characters are played by: