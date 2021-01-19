Netflix has been promoting among its users the possibility of learning other languages ​​through its series and movies, which have 37 classes of subtitles and 34 dubbing, which allow marathons in German, Italian or Korean, from the comfort of home.

To achieve this, they recommend starting with the known content and then watching it again in the language you want to practice. To check if your favorite TV shows or movies have audio in that language, visit netflix.com/browse/audio and choose the appropriate profile. Create another profile and set that new language as the default so that you can access the learning experience as soon as you log in.

Sofía Loren stars in ‘Life before Yes’ (Photo: Dissemination)

As the ear adjusts, the subtitles serve as a guide. Change the text, size, and color of the subtitles to make it easier to see, read, and learn. You can also do it in a Children profile, if you want the little ones to join in the learning.

But it can be taken to another level if the country is specified. Type the name of a country in the search bar to start incorporating the specific accent of that place and getting used to the language. Activate audio descriptions. Most of the silent parts of the film or series will include authentic audio, which will help you understand exactly how native speakers describe some non-verbal actions or traits (such as facial expressions, movements, body language, clothing, appearance physics, etc.)

Stranger Things (Photo: Broadcast)

In this way, find out what content to choose based on the language you plan to learn, as well as some ‘secret codes’ that can be added in the browser (to the link www.netflix.com/browser/genre/xxx) to access a selection of movies and series by language:

French (100378): Ten Percent; The revolution; The Circle: France; The Bazaar of Charity; Lupine

Portuguese: (107465): Coisa Mais Linda; 3 %; Airplane mode; Good morning, Verônica

German: (100379): Dark; Babylon Berlin; We are a wave; Nailed It! Germany

Italian: (107553): Baby; Curon; Black moon; Life before him; The beast

Korean: (107555): Emergency landing in your heart; It is good not to be good; Kingdom; Stranger

Polish: (107559): Ultraviolet; The Coldest Game; 1983; Symbols

Turkish: (81314775): The Protector; The Gift; Love 101; We met in Istanbul

Indi: (107461): Sacred games; Typewriter; Little Things; Leila

English: (107548): Stranger Things; Cobra Kai; Love is blind; How to raise a superhero.