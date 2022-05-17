NEW YORK (Reuters) – Netflix announced on Tuesday it had laid off about 150 employees, mostly in the United States. Layoffs represent about 2% of the company’s workforce in the country.

“These changes are driven primarily by business needs rather than individual performance, which makes them especially difficult as none of us want to say goodbye to these great colleagues,” the company said in a statement. “We are working hard to support them through this very difficult transition.”

The job cuts come as Netflix reports its first loss of subscribers in more than a decade and forecasts sharper reductions in the next quarter. The company said the war in Ukraine and fierce competition contributed to the loss of customers.

(By Dawn Chmielewski)

