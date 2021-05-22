There is no doubt that Netflix is ​​creating a trend with its most successful series. Thanks to Bridgerton, the jewels increased their sales; after the event of Emily in Paris, the red berets were sold more; Barbour coats were resurrected as a trend after the premiere of one of the seasons of The Crown, and even the interest of the youngest in chess increased due to the boom that caused Lady’s gambit.

It was to be expected that Halston, the biopic created by Ryan Murphy about the American designer, who rescues the aesthetics of the 70s and 80s, will generate interest in somehow returning to the fashion of those years.

Halston’s legacy

The current creative director of the Halston fashion house, Robert Rodríguez, stated in this regard: “I am very excited to be able to bring this legacy to the present through this collection with Netflix. It has been very interesting to be able to recreate Halston’s archival dresses and reinterpret them for the present. “

Hours after the premiere of the miniseries, Netflix and Halston announced their alliance in the form of a capsule collection, that is, to expose a dozen inspired dresses that appear in the series and that can be purchased on the firm’s website and in the two big North American luxury department stores, Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus, at a price that will fluctuate between $ 900 and $ 2,000.

Netflix and fashion

It is not the first time that the streaming platform has put its name to a fashion collection. In fact, it has been operating with the titles of its series for some time: The Money Heist with Diesel, Elite with Pull and Bear or Stranger things with H&M are some examples.

However, it is the first time that Netflix has worked hand in hand with a firm to release a series of products. In this case, with Halston’s own designs, acquired at auctions and vintage stores that were brought to life for the series.