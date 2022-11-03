Netflix already has its 38 new titles ready for November and with series like the mysterious “1899″ and the shady true story of “Killer Sally”, more than one subscriber will not sleep because of binge-watching. But these premieres are not the only novelty, since the red N has already begun to implement its ‘cheap plan’ in the Latin American region.

The streaming platform announced the development of this new type of subscription earlier this year and hinted that it would be activated at some point in 2022.

In this way, Mexico was the first to have this novelty available since November 1.

How does Netflix’s ‘cheap plan’ work?

The main characteristic that has been repeated ad nauseam on networks and various media is that this plan has ads lasting 30 seconds about.

Users who subscribe to this plan will not be able to download Netflix content. Photo: Andro4all

According to Netflix, users will watch at least an average of four minutes of advertising for every hour of content. This will appear before and during the viewing of your series and movies.

Also, something that many do not know is that, unlike all other plans, this type of subscription will not give free access to the entire catalogso there will be some blocked titles.

Content will also be limited to 720p resolution and can be opened on all types of devices (smart TV, PC, laptop, tablet or smartphone), but it will not be possible to visualize in two at the same time.

How much will Netflix’s ‘cheap subscription’ cost in Peru?

for now, there is no official price set for Peru. However, if we convert the sum of what Mexican users pay, we can get an idea of ​​how much it would be costing in our territory.

Basic plan price with Netflix ad in Mexico. Photo: Capture of Netflix Mexico

In Mexico, the basic plan with ads has a cost of 99 mexican pesos. Based on the average exchange rate, this would be equal to 19.89 soles.

In this sense, the “cheap plan” of Netflix in Peru would have an average price of S / 20.00.