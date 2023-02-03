Action and disasters 100% insured! Netflix brought back a 2018 movie that critics didn’t like, but now saved it from oblivion and made it a hit.

The Netflix releases for February brought different surprises for subscribers. If you’ve already seen Eddy Murphy’s “You” and now feel like leaving comedy behind and embarking on an experience full of action and, above all, disaster, then you’re on the right note. As it has done on previous occasions, streaming has rescued a film that was destroyed by critics at the time and has now made it a success on its platform.

Specific, we refer to “Hurricane: category 5”, a film released in 2018 which, despite being directed by the filmmaker in charge of “Fast and Furious”, failed miserably among critics (it has only 47% approval on Rotten Tomatoes).

“Hurricane: Category 5” and its approval on Rotten Tomatoes. Photo: Rotten Tomatoes Capture

What is “Hurricane: Category 5” about?

“A devastating hurricane with tidal waves is the perfect opportunity to steal $600 million from a US Treasury office in Mississippi,” says the official synopsis shared by Netflix.

“Hurricane: category 5” It brings us closer to some opportunistic criminals who infiltrate the facilities of the United States Mint and Stamp Factory to steal 600 million dollars.

When the hurricane develops into a deadly Category 5 storm and their well-laid plans go awry, they find they need a vault code known only to a Treasury Department agent.

However, she has made an unexpected ally, a meteorologist terrified of hurricanes, but determined to save his brother kidnapped by thieves. So, she uses her knowledge of the storm as a weapon to win in this non-stop action thriller, filled with adrenaline throughout.

“Hurricane: Category 5” – cast