Although films like 'Damsel' and 'An Irish Wish' competed for the title of the most watched worldwide on Netflix, now that story seems to change. The famous platform streamingtrue to its style, released a new title during the last week of March that, just three days after being released, became the most popular film on the entire planet and promises to be the production that dominates said service in the month of April.

What could have boosted the career of this film during its time on streaming is the fact that it is a remake of one of the best films in the history of cinema, and that it won all the recognition from experts and critics, who gave it an important rating. Do you want to know which movie reigns in Netflix currently? Here we tell you.

What is the most watched movie on Netflix worldwide?

The film that leads the top 10 of the most viewed productions in Netflix worldwide it is 'The wages of fear'. According to the FlixPatrol portal, this French film, directed by Julien Leclercq, became the favorite of subscribers of the famous streaming page in just a few days.

Thus, 'Le Salaire de la Peur'as is its original name, beat other films that also managed to enjoy the title of most viewed on said platform, such as 'Heart of the Hunter', 'No Pressure', 'Damsel', 'Irish Wish', 'Glass' , 'The Beautiful Game', 'Rest in Peace', 'The Martian' and 'Fighter'.

'The wages of fear' premiered on Netflix on Friday, March 29 and it didn't take long for it to be the most popular movie on the service, thus becoming the latest hit in the red 'N' catalog. With this, reign for several weeks or, why not, for all of April.

What movie is 'The Wages of Fear' based on?

'The wages of fear' It is based on the film of the same name released in 1953 and directed by Henri-Georges Clouzot, which, in turn, was inspired by the novel of the same name written by Georges Arnaud and published in 1950.

'The Wages of Fear' is a remake of the 1953 film of the same name that is considered one of the best pieces of cinema. Photo: Criterion Collection

The original footage is considered one of the best in film history. It won important awards, such as the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, the Golden Bear at the Berlin Festival. It also won the award for best film at the BAFTA Awards.

What is 'The Wages of Fear' about?

“Four adventurers are chosen by an oil company to drive two trucks loaded with nitroglycerin over 500 kilometers. Their objective is to put out a fire in an oil well in exchange for a large sum of money,” indicates the synopsis of 'The wages of fear' prepared by the SensaCine portal.

How long is 'The Wages of Fear'?

'The wages of fear' It has a total duration of 1 hour and 46 minutesas stated in the description of Netflix, and is aimed at an audience over 16 years of age. Its predecessor, unlike this remake, had a much longer length, since it lasts 142 minutes in general, which translates into 2 hours and 22 minutes.

The 45-year-old French actor Frank Gastambide is the protagonist of 'The Wages of Fear'. Photo: Netflix

What is the cast of 'The Wages of Fear'?

Franck Gastambide as Fred

Alban Lenoire as Alex

Ana Girardot as Clara

Sofiane Zermani as Gauthier

Astrid Whettnall as Anne Marchand

Bakary Diombera as Djibril

Sarah Afchain as Assia

Alka Matewa as Alka

Ghita Berdai as Malya.

