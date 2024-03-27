On March 15, Netflix launched a romantic and fantasy comedy that quickly became the most viewed film on the platform worldwide. With a duration that extends to just over an hour and a half, this film, which was directed by Janneen Damianmanaged to rank as the favorite in several countries, surpassing what was done by Millie Bobbie Brown in 'Damsel', another original production from the famous streaming service.

The remembered Lindsay Lohan is the one who heads the cast of the film, which also has Ed Speleers and Alexander Vlahos like the 'heartthrobs' of history. If you want to know what is the new success in the catalog of Netflixwe invite you to stay in the following note, so that you also enjoy this romantic plot.

What is the most watched Netflix movie in the world?

As indicated on the FlixPatrol page, the film that occupies first place in the ranking of the most viewed films in the world is 'Irish Wish' either 'An Irish wish' (its name in Spanish). This comedy, fantasy and romance film, produced by Brad Krevoy and Michael Damian, stars Lindsay Lohanwho signed an agreement with Netflix to star in various films.

'Irish Wish' It has an overall duration of 93 minutes, which translates to a total of 1 hour and 33 minutes. Likewise, the film is in the PG category, that is, it is aimed at the general public, so you can enjoy it with your entire family.

What is 'Irish Wish' about?

“When the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at her wedding in Ireland. Days before the couple gets married, Maddie spontaneously makes a wish for true love and finds herself in an alternate reality, where a chance encounter shows her that sometimes you have to be careful who you wish for,” is seen at the beginning of the synopsis. of the tape.

“With her dream seemingly coming true, Maddie soon realizes that her true soulmate is someone completely different,” states the official review of 'Irish Wish' provided by Netflix.

What did critics say about 'Irish Wish'?

Despite being the favorite movie of many people around the world, 'Irish Wish' It was not well rated by critics, something that can be seen on different specialized pages. Proof of this is reflected on the IMDb website, where the film has a rating of 5.2 out of 10, an average based on 9,300 opinions.

'An Irish Wish' arrived on Friday, March 15, 2024 on the Netflix platform.

For its part, on Rotten Tomatoes, the picture is not very different, since 'An Irish Dream' has a score of 39% from critics, while the general public gave it 42%. Something similar happens on Metacritic, where the film received 46 points from the experts and 4.9 from the audience.

What is the cast of 'Irish Wish'?