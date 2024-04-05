The streaming platform Netflix offers a variety of new releases every week that include series, movies and documentaries, with the aim of satisfying its demanding subscribers who are looking for quality productions.

On March 31, Netflix got it right and released a film that today is among the most viewed worldwide, placing it in the top 10. With a duration of 105 minutes, this film presents a raw story based on true events that will surely make you shed some tears.

What is the Netflix movie that will help you raise your self-esteem?

We are talking about the drama 'Letters to God' or 'Letters to God' in English, Netflix's new gem. This feature film premiered in theaters in the United States in 2010, and although it was initially well received, its popularity decreased over time. However, the streaming giant recently included it in its catalog and the bet is paying off.

According to Flixpatrol, a site that tracks real-time views on Netflix, 'Letters to God' is currently the ninth most viewed film in the world. It is expected that in the coming days it will reach first place in that ranking and it is no wonder, since its drama and surprising story are captivating everyone from the first minute.

'Letters to God' is considered by many to be the saddest film of the moment. Photo: Netflix See also “Stranger things 4″: Eleven is confused with the 'Queen of the South' in an interview

What is the new Netflix hit 'Letters to God' about?

Netflix's official description of 'Letters to God' says the following:

“Tyler Doherty (played by Tanner Maguire) is an eight-year-old boy suffering from cancer. Since he cannot play with children his age and is aware of the problems he has to move forward, he seeks hope by writing some letters to his best friend. : God. The neighborhood mailman, Brady McDaniels (Jeffrey Johnson), who is going through a serious depression, finds in those letters the faith necessary to continue living and, in the process, recover his son and free himself from alcoholism.

Watch the official trailer for 'Letters to God' HERE?

Is the movie 'Letters to God' based on a true story?

'Letters to God' is based on the true story of Tyler Doughtie, a boy from Nashville, Tennessee, who battled cancer. After the death of the little boy, his father Patrick Doughtie decided to capture the bravery of his son in a book.

Although the plot of the film is inspired by true events, it also incorporates elements of fiction, such as the character of the alcoholic postman Brady McDaniels, played by Jeffrey Johnson.

Where and how to watch the full movie 'Letters to God'?

The movie 'Letters to God' is available today on Netflix. To watch it from your home, you only need to subscribe to the platform and thus you can enjoy all its programming. In addition to this film, you will have access to the entire repertoire that the red N offers to its followers around the world. In case you don't have Netflix, the film is also available on Prime Video.