Netflix's programming schedule is full of movies of various genres to satisfy the demands of its subscribers. There are movies that will scare you and keep you up all night, while others will keep you on the edge of your seat at all times. However, there are also some that touch your heart and are very likely to make you shed a few tears.

The film we are talking about premiered worldwide in 2017 and arrived on the streaming giant in 2020. From that moment on, it became the favorite of many, due to the tough plot it presents, and, above all, because the luxurious cast of actors that make it up. Among them, stand out Julia Roberts, winner of the Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA, and the renowned Owen Wilson.

They are the parents of Auggie Pullman, a 10-year-old boy who was born with a facial deformity, and his mother teaches him classes at home due to the rejection he suffers from people. However, the little boy is filled with courage and will decide to attend school, so he will have to face bullying and harassment. The story is based on real events and the name of the film is 'Wonder' or 'Maravilloso' in Spanish.

Watch the Wonder trailer HERE

What is the movie 'Wonder' about?

The story focuses on the life of Auggie Pullmaninterpreted by Jacob Tremblay, a 10-year-old boy who was born with a rare facial deformity. Throughout his life, Auggie has undergone more than 20 surgeries to try to look like an ordinary child, but his physical difference is evident to others. As a result, he constantly hides his face by wearing an astronaut helmet that his older sister's best friend gave him.

Auggie possesses exceptional skills and extraordinary qualities. He is not only intelligent, but also kind, kind, supportive and with a great sense of humor. After receiving private lessons from his mother for years, Auggie is ready to take the plunge and attend elementary school, where he will have to face bullying and insults from his classmates.

Wonder came to Netflix in 2020. Photo: Netflix.

Who are the actors and characters in 'Wonder'?

Jacob Tremblay as August 'Auggie' Pullman

Julia Roberts as Isabel Pullman

Owen Wilson as Nate Pullman

Izabela Vidovic as Olivia Pullman

Noah Jupe as Jack Will

Bryce Gheisar as Julian

Millie Davis is Summer.

How did actor Jacob Tremblay physically play Auggie Pullman?

Jacob Tremblay, who was 11 years old at the time, was cast as the lead character, Auggie Pullman. To achieve the characterization of Auggie, the young actor underwent an extensive makeup session with prosthetics. Arjen Tuiten, known for his work in films such as 'Maleficent' and 'Iron Man 2', was in charge of his transformation.

This experience consolidated Tremblay, now 17 years old, as an outstanding promise in the world of cinema. His career began at age 7 with an appearance in the short film 'The Magic Ferret' and he later voiced a character in 'The Smurfs 2'. Later, he starred in films such as 'The Predator' and, most recently, 'The Little Mermaid' in 2023.

Jacob Tremblay was 11 years old when he played Auggie Pullman. Photo: Netflix

Where and how to watch 'Wonder' streaming?

You can enjoy 'Wonder' and its inspiring story today through the Netflix platform. The only thing you need is to be a subscriber, paying a monthly, quarterly or annual payment, depending on your preferences. The price will vary depending on the country you currently reside in.

'Wonder' is available today on Netflix. Photo: Netflix.

Is 'Wonder' based on real events?

The inspiring story of 'Wonder' finds its origin in the book titled 'August's Lesson', written by Raquel Jaramillo. The author found inspiration one day when she went out for ice cream with her sons, Caleb and Joseph. As they walked, Caleb entered a store leaving the others outside.

It was then that a girl with a deformed face caught his attention. The reaction of Joseph, just 3 years old, was to cry when he saw her. When her other son returned with the ice cream, he got scared too. At that moment, her mother could only take his arm to calm them down.

The experience led Jaramillo to question the life of that family and how they had to constantly face rejection. The book became a smash hit, selling more than 5 million copies and being translated into 45 languages. When it was adapted to film, the title was changed to 'Wonder' (or 'Extraordinary').