Netflix wants to expand its digital entertainment business beyond series and movies with the creation of a downloadable video game service, such as Apple Arcade or Amazon Luna, according to international media.

In recent weeks, the streaming service of the big “N” was in contact with various veteran video game industry executives to monitor their efforts in the gaming segment, as revealed by the site The Information.

The entertainment company would look like this increase your offer of audiovisual content with the launch of a bundle of downloadable video games, as also confirmed by the sources of Axios.

The service will target this integrated by a mixture of titles produced directly by Netflix and other third-party titles from the platform’s agreements with other studios, according to rumors.

Netflix wants to increase its digital entertainment business focused on video games. Photo: DPA.

For now, the plans for the arrival of the new product do not have an official date, and could be launched in 2022, although these plans are not final.

Netflix is ​​also studying other ways to allow its users to play on streaming or directly from the television.

Its rivals: Apple Arcade and Amazon Luna

According to this information, this new video game streaming service in which Netflix works would be similar to the one they have Apple Arcade or Amazon Luna, although smaller.

The Manzanita company launched its platform in September 2019 and recently exceeded 180 video games in its catalog, which is the largest incorporation of the service to date.

Apple Arcade, the “Netflix of video games” that Apple will launch in mid-2019. Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade has added more than 30 titles in recent months, including exclusives, such as the basketball simulator NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, Star Trek: Legends, The Oregon Trail, Simon’s Cat: Story Time, Cut the Rope Remastered and SongPop Party.

The subscription service, which was launched in September 2019, allows up to six people to play streaming video games without ads or paid content from the company’s devices: iPhone, iPad, iMac and Apple TV.

On the other hand, the e-commerce giant Amazon and Netflix rival in the streaming segment, also launched into the world of video games with the launch of Amazon Luna in September 2020.

The Amazon Luna cloud gaming service.

Its streaming video game platform has two types of subscription: a package with a starting price of $ 5.99 per month that gives access to an unlimited number of hours of play and a vast catalog of titles, and another option with a channel from the French video game publisher Ubisoft, the price of which is still unknown ..

At the moment, Amazon Luna is available only for iOS, Android, Mac, PC and Fire TV users who have early access, although they promised that in the future it will offer the possibility of increasing the quality to 4K.

SL