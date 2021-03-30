Netflix made official yesterday the filming of the first movie that the streaming giant records in Peru. As is known, the project was announced before the pandemic, in March 2020, but had to be postponed due to measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Netflix continues to bet on Latin American content, this time announcing the start of his first original Peruvian film , a fun romantic comedy, whose recordings will take place in the cities of Cusco, Puno and Paracas, “they said in a statement. “It will be produced by Tondero, and will have as main protagonists Stephanie Cayo and the Spanish actor Maxi Iglesias, accompanied by Amiel Cayo, Mayella Lloclla, Wendy Ramos and Vicente Vergara ”, adds Netflix. Carlos Carlín, Anaí Padilla, Rodrigo Palacios and the singer Renata Flores will also participate.

The story will revolve around ‘Salvador Campodónico’, a successful Spanish businessman whose family owns the most important hotel corporation in all of Spain. “For the construction of their first international project they choose to land in front of a world wonder: Cusco, navel of the world. It is there where he meets ‘Ariana’, a backpacker who lives a life completely opposite to hers, free from ties ”.

Direction and script are by Bruno Ascenzo, who already has a movie in the Netflix catalog, Coveted Single, which he co-directed with award-winning filmmaker Joanna Lombardi, former Production and Development Manager at Tondero Projects. “Came the day! A year ago Reed Hastings CEO of Netflix announced during his last visit to Peru that he would make his first original film from Peru to the world with Tondero. Technical team, artistic team, everyone! With emotion on the surface and with great enthusiasm, we are already in Cusco starting the filming of Backpackers, ”the producer wrote on her Facebook account.