The last edition of the reality “La Talpa” aired 13 years ago, yesterday the news spread that Netflix has bought the rights to the global level of the format. What is the reality show about? Who could be the Italian conductor?

The mole first aired in 2004 up Rai2, led by Amanda Lear later replaced by Paola Perego from the second edition on the channel of Italy 1. The reality show represented the Italian version of the Belgian format “De Mol“.

It could be an opportunity for Netflix to inaugurate the area reserved for original entertainment also in Italy, after having already done so in Spain, Great Britain and the United States.

Among the most popular names on who could be the conductor of the eventual Italian version is that of the former presenter Paola Perego who in the past had stated:

“If they made the mole without me it would be as if they kidnapped my son”

Another highly popular name is that of Alessandro Cattelan who recently signed a contract with the streaming platform to host his new show “A simple question“.

“La Talpa”: how the reality show works

Read also: Sex and the City: the looks of the protagonists

La mole is a reality show with competitors Vip, considered “suspected” or under investigation. The aim of the game is to find and unmask the mole, a saboteur who hides in disguise among the competitors.

The saboteur it must be discovered by both competitors and the public who can draw up a ranking of suspects through televoting: the one who received the most votes must face the elimination or interrogation test. Instead, the participants continue with the nomination.

To the elimination test suspects are subjected to 10 questions about the identity and actions of the mole: whoever answers the fewest questions correctly must leave the game.

Previous editions

The first edition of the Mole aired in 2004. Set in Mexico, the winner was Angela Melillo, while the mole was Marco Predolin.

The second edition was set in Kenya and to win it was Gianni Sperti, while the mole was Paolo Vallesi.

The last edition aired in 2008 and took place in South Africa, won by Karina Cascella, while the mole was Franco Trentalance.