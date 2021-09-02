How had Alicia Sierra managed to find the Professor’s hiding place? What was the Paris Plan about? Many will have vague memories of the finale of the fourth season of the TV series The House of Paper, and for this reason it is necessary to take a review to prepare for the release of the new season, available on Netflix from tomorrow, September 3.

Alicia surprises the Professor

Alicia Sierra is cornered and confesses to reporters that he is the architect of torture towards Rio, confirming what was declared by Anìbal Cortés, but it also involves the Colonel Tamayo and the Spanish government, making it known that they were giving the orders, aware of what was happening. For this reason the prosecutor orders theSierr arrestto, forced to become the scapegoat of the police and enemy of the Spanish state, like the gang.

Alicia goes to the house of Benito and threatens his wife to show her the video of the night he fell into the pool, thus confirming his suspicions at the vision of Marseille and the Teacher with him. Sierra reads the number of plate of his archenemy and thanks to some of his contacts he manages to go back to hiding place of the professor, declaring Check mate to man when he catches him from behind.

The Paris plan

The Paris plan consists in rescue that the Professor has devised in case he or Lisbon had been captured and is put in place to save Raquel.

The plan includes a tunnel linking a former Chinese restaurant and the Madrid courthouse parking lot, where Lisbone was taken to testify. Thanks to Benjamin, Raquel is rescued and taken to the Bank of Spain through a military helicopter bought on the black market.

The Professor manages to intercept the curtain line so that the chopper’s order to leave reaches him. Meanwhile on the roof of the Bank of Spain one is put in place staging adopted as a diversion for distract Tamayo’s attention from Lisbon.

Being unaware of the staging, Tamayo orders the descent of the helicopter, which is actually the one flown from Marseille with Lisbon on board. The plan succeeds perfectly, but Gandia he manages to free himself to attack, but he comes killed by Bogota.

