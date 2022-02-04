Netflix is ​​still going strong in the middle of the streaming war. As if its successful series and boom in anime content weren’t enough, the service is also betting on the movies that will arrive in its catalog this 2022.

In a recent list, the platform announced more than 70 productions for all tastes. From terror, action, comedy or adventure, it is ready to please its audience under the motto: “new year, new movies every week”.

Among the notable premieres is The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner. However, there are many more titles, so we share the must-sees with a short description of each one.

Enola Holmes 2

Following in her older brother’s footsteps, Enola has become a detective for hire and takes on her first official case to find a missing girl. However, she is unaware that there is a dangerous conspiracy behind her.

the gray man

The CIA’s most skilled mercenary is something of a mystery, but he becomes a target once he uncovers the agency’s dark secrets. This is how a global manhunt is triggered by international killers.

Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro

A new reinvention of the classic story by Carlo Collodi that tells the story of a wooden work that magically comes to life. Unlike its predecessors, it will be an animated musical full of magic and teaching.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Leatherface returns to show that horror movies have not forgotten his face. On this occasion, a group of young idealists disturb their world in a remote Texas town without knowing the nightmare that lies ahead.

The good nurse

Based on real facts. A nurse risks her own life to discover if her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths.

Knives out 2

The sequel tells us a new adventure of detective Benoit Blanc. He travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

the mother

A deadly assassin comes out of hiding to protect her daughter, whom she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.