In mid-February, Netflix released the third part of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, a film based on the books by Jenny Han. However, far from being the last installment, the streaming giant will launch a new project in the franchise.

According to a recent report via Deadline, the virtual platform is developing a series starring Kitty Covey (Anna Cathcart), Lara Jean’s younger sister.

The medium also pointed out that each of the episodes of the program will last half an hour, and that the plot will focus on how the young woman will go through various problems of adolescence to find love.

For her part, Jenny Han will participate in the show as a creator, writer and executive producer. In addition, Siobhan Vivian will be in charge of co-writing the script with the author.

Also, Awsomeness, studios known for producing the trilogy To all the boys that I fell in love with, partnered with Netflix to carry out the series.

What happened in To All the Boys: Forever?

Always and forever closes its story in this way: Doctor Covey (John Corbett) and his neighbor Trina (Sarayu Blue) get married; Peter resumes his relationship with his dad and each of the secondary characters take their own ways and go to college.

Lara Jean and Peter broke up? No, their relationship continues, but they are separated as they each go to their respective schools. “True love is choosing each other always. I know what you think, ‘separated by four years they won’t make it’, but it’s us and we will. Five thousand kilometers away are good for writing love letters, ”says the protagonist at the end of the film.