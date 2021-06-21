Katla is the new Icelandic series from Netflix focused on the paranormal events that hit the city of Vik, following the eruption of the subglacial volcano Katla. What emerges from the ashes of the volcano? What will happen to the lives of Vik’s citizens? Let’s find out together with the plot and the cast.

The June 17, 2021 debuted on Netflix the new Icelandic TV series Katla. Composed by 8 episodes, the series belongs to the thriller-sci-fi genre with some element supernatural and yellow. The title takes its name from the namesake subglacial volcano, whose eruption will kick off the events of the TV series.

Katla is headed by Baltasar Kormakur and produced by RVK Studios. Together with the director, Sigurjon Kjartansson worked on the script. The tv series is also available on Sky Q is NOW.

Katla: the plot

The TV series begins with theeruption of the Icelandic subglacial volcano called Katla. After a year of continuous volcano activity, the population of the city of Vik, which arose in the vicinity of the volcano, is divided between those who choose to leave the city and those who choose to stay and help the community.

The protagonist of the series is Grima, who is looking for her sister Asa disappeared on the first day of eruption. Beside her are her father, the local hospital doctor, geologist Darri, security personnel, and others.

In addition to the ashes of the volcano, the eruption caused the melting of the glacier next to the volcano, from which it will emerge Gunhild, a young maid from the Vik Hotel who disappeared 20 years earlier. But he won’t be the only person to return.

The return of these people will cause tensions and fractures among the citizens of the city, who try to find explanations for these phenomena by relying on folklore or to religion. Among them, one scientist tries to carry out research to obtain a concrete explanation, and to do this he insinuates himself among the caves of the volcano, in which he discovers something disturbing and mind-boggling.

Katla: cast and characters

Among the cast members, we can find: