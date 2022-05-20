Netflix It is characterized by renewing the titles of releases that tend to have a certain popularity worldwide, since it leads them to have almost immediate success.

However, there are cases in which certain stories do not get the desired views, but their arguments are so remarkable that the platform does not hesitate to give it a second chance.

This is the case of “Al Rawabi School for Ladies”, a series originating in Jordan that premiered on August 12 last year and that it obtained positive opinions by the majority of its viewers.

YOU CAN SEE: Dua Lipa and Margot Robbie together in the cast of the live-action movie of “Barbie”

The first season of “Al Rawabi’s School for Girls” has 6 episodes. Photo: Netflix

“Al Rawabi School for Girls” will have a second season

Through the official Twitter account of Netflix, the platform confirmed the renewal for a second season. The announcement was made through a video that shows a school bus and the entrance of the young women to the educational establishment with a number 2 in the middle.

Netflix announces the second season of “Al Rawabi’s School for Girls”. Photo: Twitter

Fans have reacted with particular enthusiasm to the posts, which would mean that the new installment aspires to record better viewing figures than the first.

What is Netflix’s “Al Rawabi’s School for Girls” about?

The youth drama created by Tima Shomali follows the story of a group of girls who were victims of persistent intimidation and bullying attacks within their elite school, so they decide to devise a dangerous plan of retaliation against their bullies.