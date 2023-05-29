Netflix is ​​preparing to renew its catalog with new productions (series, movies, and documentaries) this June 2023. Among these is the new season “The Witcher”, in which we will see Henry Cavil for the last time as Geralt of Rivia; the sixth season of “Black Mirror” and films like “Rescue Mission 2.” Next, we leave you a complete list of the titles that will reach the streaming giant with their release dates.

Movies for June on Netflix

“A Wonderful Life” – June 1

“Lost Connections” – June 2

“Rich in Love 2” – June 2

“Be yourself” – June 9

“The magical weeks” – June 9

“Tyler Rake 2” – June 16

“Black Clover: The Wizard King’s Sword” – June 16

“Take care of Maya” – June 19

“Across the Sea” – June 23

“Number Number: Johannesburg’s Gold” – June 23

“The Perfect Combination” – June 23

“Run away, rabbit, run away” – June 28

“Nimona” – June 30.

Series for June on Netflix

“The Witcher 2” has a total of eight episodes. Photo: Composition LR/Netflix

“The Days” – June 1

“Scoop” – June 2

“Valeria, season 4” – June 2

“Manifest Season 4 Part 2” – June 2

“Barracuda Queens” – June 5

“I never, season 4” – June 8

“This world will not make me a bad person” – June 9

“Hounds” – June 9

“Human Resources Season 2” – June 9

“Rental Mother” – June 14

“We want a divorce” – June 22

“Delete” – June 28

“Ooku: The Private Chambers” – June 29

“The Witcher, season 3” – June 29

– June 29 “Black Mirror, Season 6” – pending date to be confirmed.

Documentaries Coming to Netflix in June

“Arnold” – June 7

“Love is Blind: Brazil season 3” – June 7

“Tour de France: in the heart of the peloton” – June 8

“Shuffle: the signature of the assassin” – June 9

“Tex-Mex Luxury Junks” – June 9

“Our Planet II” – June 14

“Take care of Maya” – June 19

“King of Clones: The Fall of Dr. Hwang Woo-suk” – June 23

“Is it a cake?, season 2” – June 30

