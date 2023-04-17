Joseph Statena veteran developer who has been active in the Halo series for the last few years, has joined a Netflix as creative director of a new triple A game not yet announced. Just a few days ago, Staten had said goodbye to Xbox and Halo, after many years of collaboration.

Staten himself unveiled his new work Twitterwhere he wrote:

“In my working life, there’s nothing I love more than collaborating with others to build worlds filled with iconic characters, grand mysteries, and endless adventures.

So today I’m thrilled to announce that I’ve joined Netflix Games as the creative director for a new cross-platform AAA original intellectual property. It begins!”

Staten is a very experienced developer. He recently worked on Halo Infinite, but actually made his debut with the Halo series when the series was still in Bungie’s hands, working on the first two chapters, as well as Halo 3, Halo Reach, Halo Wars, Halo 3: ODST and Destiny.

It was back in Microsoft in 2014, as senior creative director of Xbox Game Studios Publishing. In 2020 he joined 343 Industries to help with the launch of Halo Infinite, which was in dire straits.