As every month, Netflix continues to renew its catalog with new series and movies for the enjoyment of its users. But just as it announces the entry of new titles, it also says goodbye to popular stories.

By January 2021, tapes such as Jumanji: welcome to the jungle, Mamma Mia! Here we go again and Papá por dos would enter the service in the following weeks, but now it has been reported that plots like Constantine already have a deadline to see.

Movies coming off Netflix in January 2021

Grease (January 31)

In the summer of 1959, Sandy (Olivia Newton John) and Danny (John Travolta) spend a wonderful, romantic time together, but when the holidays are over, their paths part. Unexpectedly, they meet again at Rydell High School, but the young man’s attitude is not the same, something that confuses the enamored student.

The founder (January 10)

In the 1950s, an Illinois salesman named Ray Kroc met brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald, who ran a hamburger joint in Southern California. Impressed by the speed of the kitchen system, the entrepreneur sees the potential of the franchise and cleverly positioned himself to stay with it.

Constantine (January 14)

John Constantine possesses a special gift that he considers a curse: he can see angels and demons disguised as humans. Detective Angela Dodson, upon learning of your abilities, will ask for your help to find out how her twin sister died, who died under strange circumstances.

Maudie (January 14)

The film tells the story of Maud Dowley (Sally Hawkins), a Nova Scotia woman who dreams of becoming independent from her protective family. Everett Lewis (Ethan Hawke) is a sullen local fisherman looking for a maid, she will take the job. What begins as a difficult coexistence between two opposite poles, little by little will be transformed into a love story. It’s based on real events.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (January 14)

La la land (January 31)