Throughout the history of Peruvian cinema, several films have left a lasting mark. Although some stood out for their captivating plots and others for their intense action, only three have managed to stand out for their impressive box office figures during their exhibition in the cinemas.

That’s exactly what we’re going to talk about today. The film in question is currently one of the ones that has made the most money thanks to its successful run on the Peruvian billboardAnd it was no wonder: the spectacular plot that it presented to us and the locations where it was filmed (Cusco and San Martín in Peru) made millions of Peruvians go to the theaters to witness its premiere. In this article we tell you what it is and how to watch it in streaming.

What is the highest-grossing film in the history of Peru?

The film, which became one of the highest-grossing films of all time in Peru, is ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’, which was released worldwide in 2023 and is the seventh installment of the franchise about the Autobots and Decepticons. The film ranked as the second highest-grossing film in our country, behind ‘Avengers: Endgame’; however, it has just been displaced by ‘Inside Out 2’.

In Peru, the film’s craze was such that the amount raised (more than 52 million soles) represented 3% of total global revenue, placing the country as the fourth largest contributor to the world box office.

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ was a huge success in Peru. Photo: Paramount.

In which regions of Peru was ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ filmed?

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ was filmed in various locations in Peru. In the region of San MartinAlto Schilcayo, La Unión waterfalls, Ahuashiyacu waterfalls and the Shapaja district were used. CuscoMachu Picchu, Sacsayhuamán, the Plaza de Armas, Chinchero and Abra Málaga stood out.

The filming of the movie also generated more than five million dollars in revenue for Peru, benefiting numerous Peruvians who participated in the production, both directly and indirectly, according to the report. National Chamber of Tourism (Canatur). These revenues came from various services, such as accommodation, vehicle rental, food, transportation, hiring of local producers, marketing, location decoration, and other related services.

Watch the ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Trailer Here

What is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts about?

The synopsis brought to us by Filmaffinity is as follows:

“In 1994, a pair of archaeologists become embroiled in an ancient conflict through a globe-spanning adventure that links up with three Transformers factions: the Maximals, the Predacons and the Terrorcons as they aid Optimus Prime and the Autobots in a war to protect Earth from the coming of Unicron.”

Who is in the cast of ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’?

Anthony Ramos is Noah Diaz

Dominique Fishback as Elena Wallace

Luna Lauren Velez is Breanna Diaz

Sarah Stiles is Jillian

Domenic Di Rosa is a Bus Driver

Aidan Devine is Bishop

Colman Domingo is Unicron

Tongayi Chirisa is Cheetor

Actor Anthony Ramos starred in ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’. Photo: Paramount.

Where to stream ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’?

The film ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ is currently available on the streaming platform Netflix. So, to watch it from the comfort of your TV, tablet or mobile phone, you simply need to subscribe.

To do this, you must choose between different subscription plans, which vary in price depending on your country of residence: monthly, quarterly and annual. In addition to enjoying the film, you will have access to the entire catalog that Netflix offered every week.