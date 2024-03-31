The first week of April is beginning and it is the perfect time to enjoy a movie alone. For this reason, Netflix, one of the most popular streaming platforms in the world, offers a wide catalog of films, series and documentaries to enjoy an enjoyable evening from the comfort of your home.

On March 15, the North American company added one of the most anticipated productions by lovers of love and romance to its catalog. The surprising story has captivated 'Red N' subscribers around the world and has made it the most watched film on the planet, after reaching first place in the top 10 in more than 50 countries. In addition, it has one of the most controversial actresses in Hollywood in the leading role.

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix breaks all records with a two-hour movie that will leave you thinking the entire time

What is the most watched Netflix movie in the world that makes you think about true love?

We are referring to 'An Irish Wish', or 'Iris Wish' by its name in English, starring none other than the former darling of Hollywood, Lindsay Lohan, who at 37 years old once again tastes the success she had previously achieved in productions such as 'Mean Girls', 'Herbie' or 'Freaky Friday'.

The film has a duration of one and a half hours (99 minutes) and has been critically acclaimed. According to the official website of Netflixin the last week from March 18 to 24, this film has had more than 25 million views, far surpassing 'Damsel' by Millie Bobby Brown.

Lindsay Lohan starring in 'An Irish Wish'. Photo: Netflix.

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix: the movie that everyone was waiting for has just been released and is already the most viewed in the world

What is the movie 'An Irish Wish' about?

The film 'An Irish Wish', a romantic comedy genre, presents the following plot:

“A platonic love with a destiny that seems destined to never be fulfilled. As the story progresses, we delve into the story of Maddie Kelly (played by Lindsay Lohan), a woman heading to her best friend's wedding. At first glance, this might seem common, but there is one detail that transforms everything: Her friend's future husband, Paul, is also the man she has always dreamed of being with. Deciding to keep her true feelings to herself to avoid confrontations, Maddy opts to accompany the couple and enjoy the day exploring the beautiful landscapes of Ireland. However, everything changes when an impulsive wish made next to a rock with ancestral powers alters her destiny, It already leads her to experience what would happen if she were the protagonist of that wedding.”

Watch the official trailer for 'An Irish Wish' here

What is the cast of 'An Irish Wish'?

Lindsay Lohan as Maddie Kelly

Ed Speleers as James Thomas

Alexander Vlahos as Paul Kennedy

Ayesha Curry as Heather

Elizabeth Tan as Emma Taylor

Jane Seymour as Rosemary Kelly

Jacinta Mulcahy as Olivia Kennedy

Matty McCabe as Kory Kennedy

Dakota Lohan as Finn

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix: lasts 2 hours, is based on a true story and will help you raise your self-esteem

Where and how to watch the full movie 'An Irish Wish'?

'An Irish Wish' or 'Iris Wish' is available today in the Netflix catalog. To watch and enjoy it from home, you just need to subscribe and pay a monthly, quarterly or annual fee, depending on your preferences. In addition to this movie, you will have access to the entire catalog of programming offered by this streaming platform.

#Netflix #watched #movie #world #doubt #worth #falling #love