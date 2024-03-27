In the vast catalog of Netflix, a film has managed to stand out above the rest. Likewise, the film has managed to attract the attention of the audience and has become the most viewed of the last month. We refer to 'The arrival', a film that, at less than two hours long, offers an immersive and thoughtful cinematic experience. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, this film explores complex themes, such as communication, time and humanity, through a science fiction story that challenges perception and thrills in equal parts.

Starring Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner and Forest Whitaker, 'The arrival' tells the story of a linguist recruited by the army to try to communicate with aliens who have landed on Earth. As the plot unfolds, deeper layers of meaning are revealed and the film becomes a meditation on language, time, and our connection to the universe.

What is the plot of the movie 'Arrival'?

The film centers on Dr. Louise Banks (Amy Adams), a linguist who is hired by the United States Government to decipher the language of an extraterrestrial species that has arrived on Earth. Together with scientist Ian Donnelly (Jeremy Renner), Louise must find a way to communicate with the visitors before fear and paranoia spark a global conflict.

Where can I watch 'Arrival'?

'Arrival' is available on Netflix, allowing subscribers to access this fascinating film from the comfort of their home. The streaming platform offers the film in high definition and ensures a high-quality visual and auditory experience.

How to watch 'Arrival'?

To see 'The arrival' in Netflix, you simply have to log in to your account and search for the title in the search bar. Once found, You can play it on any Netflix compatible device, such as smart TV, computers, tablets or smartphones.

How long is the movie 'Arrival'?

The duration of 'The Arrival' is approximately 116 minutes, making it an ideal choice for a home theater session without committing too much time. Despite its short duration, the film manages to address deep and complex themes effectively.

Cast of 'The Arrival'

The movie 'The arrival' is headed by the actress Amy Adams, who gives a masterful performance as Dr. Louise Banks. Also, here we give you a complete list of the cast:

Amy Adams

Jeremy Renner

Forest Whitaker

Michael Stuhlbarg

Mark O'Brien

Tzi Ma

Frank Schorpion

Abigail Pniowsky.

'Arrival' movie available on Netflix. Photo: Muvi capture

